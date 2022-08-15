Independence Day Bonanza In Gujarat As CM Bhupendra Patel Announces 3% DA Hike For Govt Employees

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday announced a three per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and expansion of welfare schemes under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The DA for Gujarat government employees has been hiked under the 7th Pay Commission, with retrospective effect from January 1, 2022. Some 9.38 lakh employees of the state government, panchayat service and pensioners will get the benefit, Gujarat CM said in his speech.

With this, the state government’s financial burden will go up by about Rs 1,400 crore annually.

Patel also announced the expansion of the one-kg gram (pulses) per card per family scheme for the NFSA card holders and widening the income limit eligibility criteria for inclusion of beneficiaries under the Act.

He said 71 lakh NFSA card holders from all 250 talukas of the state will be given one kg gram (pulses) per card per month at a concessional rate. At present, only the people from 50 developing talukas benefit from the scheme.

He said that the existing eligibility criteria of income limit per month for inclusion under the NFSA have increased to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000.

“It is our responsibility to keep reaching new heights of safety and peace in a peaceful, developing and safe Gujarat and establish new records of all-inclusive development. Let us take a pledge to make this festival of Independence the opportunity to make national interest as paramount in our hearts and minds,” he said.

Along with education, health and security, the government has also focused on agriculture, rural development, uplift of the poor and industrial development, he said.

“Whether it is the industry, rural development, farming, ease of revenue related services, the Gujarat government has always taken citizen-oriented decisions to establish the state remains as a leader on the world map,” he said.

“Gujarat has given the definition of a balanced development of health, agriculture and industry to the country and the world. Cow-based natural farming has been given a special focus. Dang has been declared a 100 per cent natural farm-based district,” the CM said.

He said PM Modi made Gujarat a policy-driven state and several development-oriented policies were formulated with a focus on semiconductors, biotechnology, IT, drone, heritage tourism and electric vehicles.