Income Tax Slabs 2023-24: Finance Minister Announces New Income Tax Slabs | Check New Regime Here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced new tax slabs for 2023-24, under which no tax would be payable for income up to Rs 7 lakh per annum under the new income tax regime. "Currently, those with an income of up to Rs 5 lakhs don't pay any income tax. I proposed to increase the tax rebate limit to Rs 7 lakhs in the new tax regime," Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament.

The Finance Minister also proposed to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of tax slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh.

"I introduced in 2020, the new personal income tax regime with 6 income slabs, starting from Rs 2.5 Lakhs. I propose to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 Lakhs," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said.

A tax of 5 per cent would be levied on total income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, a 10 per cent tax would be imposed on income between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh, it would be 15 per cent on income between the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. On the income range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, 20 per cent tax would be levied, while tax would be 30 per cent on income slab of Rs 15 lakh and above.

New Income Tax Regime:

0 to Rs 3 lakhs - nil

Rs 3 to 6 lakhs - 5%

Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs - 10%



Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs - 15%

Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs - 20%

Above 15 Lakhs - 30%

Meanwhile, the average processing time for income tax returns has been reduced from 93 days to 16 days. For pensioners, the finance minister announced extending the benefit of the standard deduction to the new tax regime. Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will benefit by Rs 52,500.

"A person earning Rs 9 lakh a year will now be paying just Rs 45,000 instead of Rs. 60,000 currently. Similarly, a person earning Rs 15 lakh will now pay only 10 per cent of this as tax," she said.

The finance minister also said, "The limit of Rs 3 lakh for tax exemption on leave encashment on government salaried employees. That was set in 2002 when government salaries were lower and is now being raised to Rs 25 lakh.The new income tax regime will now become the default option, but people will still have the option to go for earlier regime."