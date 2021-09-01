New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a big relief for taxpayers in India, the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Sunday extended the Income Tax Return filing date to September 30, from August 31, 2021. These current changes took place under the Income-Tax Act, 1961 after taxpayers reported difficulties in filing these forms online.



“On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the provisions of the Income-tax Act,1961 read with Income-tax Rules,1962 (Rules), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for electronic filing of such Forms," the Ministry said in a statement.



Before this, the final date of payment of the amount was informed as August 31 2021, according to the 25th June notification. Apart from this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given time to the IT company Infosys till September 15 to fix the glitch issues faced by the taxpayers in the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department



As per the Finance Ministry statement, Sitharaman "demanded that the issues faced by taxpayers on current functionalities of the portal should be resolved by the team by September 15, so that taxpayers and professionals can work seamlessly on the portal."



Steps to file Income Tax Return online



Step 1: Visit the official ITR portal - https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/



Step 2: Tap on Income Tax Return and then click on 'File Income Tax Return'.



Step 3: Select the assessment year option



Step 4: Select mode for filing the ITR -- Click on proceed



Step 5: Click on start filing new ITR.



Step 6: A new page will appear with options like - Individual, HUF and others -- Select the 'individual option'



Step 7 - Select the ITR type you want to file.



Step 8 - Select the reason why you want to ITR and fill the necessary requirements.



Step 9 - If applicable then make a payment.



Step 10 - Once you preview the form click on submit

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen