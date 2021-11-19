New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The last date for filling the income tax return is nearing and if you have not filed your income tax, then you can file it by December 31, 2021. In order to ease the hassle, the Income Tax Department on Friday (November 19) said that people can file ITR online using the e-filing portal. As per the agency, the portal is the safest as well as the fastest platform where one can easily file their income tax returns.



“More than 1.76Cr+ Taxpayers have got their ITRs processed for AY 2021-22. We urge you to file your ITR by accessing the e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in Quicker filing, Quicker processing!” the Income Tax Department said, adding, “Sooner the better. File Now!”



If you also want to file your ITR, then check the step-wise process here:



Step 1: Visit the income tax e-filling portal -- incometax.gov.in.



Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the login button -- click on that



Step 3: Now, log in with your username and password



Step 4: Now, click on the option of 'e-file' and then click on 'File Income Tax Return'



Step 5: Now, select the option of 'Assessment Year 2021-22' and click on the option of continue.



Step 6: Once clicked, you will now get the option of 'online or offline --- click online



Step 7: On the next page, choose your account’s category from individual, Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), or others.



Step 8: Click on continue



Step 9: Once clicked, now you have to select the ITR-1 or ITR-4 option and click on the 'Proceed' tab



Step 10: Now, you have to provide the reason for applying for returns more than the basic exempted limit.



Step 11: In the final step, you have to provide your bank information and verify the information shared online by sharing a hard copy of supporting documents.



NOTE: Once the entire ITR verification is done, you’ll receive an income tax refund.

