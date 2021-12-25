New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Income Tax Return for the financial year 2020-21 can be filed until December 31. After that, you may have to pay a penalty of up to ₹5,000. “Hope you know that ITR is an important document for any loan processing. So, why delay? File your ITR today! Due date for filing Income Tax Return for AY 2021-22 is 31st December, 2021,” the income tax department said in a tweet.

List of documents needed to file the Income Tax Return:

1. Interest income certificates/papers: The interest income certificate provides the details about the amount of interest one receives in a financial year. This could be for a simple savings account or fixed deposits (FDs). At the end of financial year, Interest income certificates can be downloaded through the net banking interface of the bank concerned.

2. Proofs of tax-saving investments: This includes the receipts of insurance premium paid, medical insurance, PPF (Public Provident Fund), mutual fund investments (ELSS) etc. Once submitted, one can claim the tax deductions.

3. Form 16: The most important document for people filing ITR in the service sector, the form 16 is issued by an employer to acknowledge that the tax has been deducted from the salary. The individual can claim tax return if its salary doesn’t fall in the tax bracket.

4. Form 26AS: The document can be downloaded from the new Income Tax portal itself. It is an annual consolidated statement that contains the tax-related information such as Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and advance tax.

5. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card and Salary slips: PAN Card and Aadhaar Card are required to verify one’s identity on the Income Tax portal while filing the income tax returns.

