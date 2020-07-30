This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Centre has extended the deadline for filing the income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020,” the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.

The deadline for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 fiscal has already been extended till November 30.

The extension in the income tax return filing deadline comes a relief for taxpayers as the government had earlier extended the deadline for receiving Form-16 from June 15, 2020 to June 30, 2020 via an ordinance dated March 31, 2020.

In the series of announcements made by the Finance Ministry in June, the deadline for making tax-saving investments to claim tax rebates under Sectio 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations) etc. for FY 2019-20 was extended till July 31, 2020 from the earlier June 30, 2020.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta