Income Tax Return: Generally, it takes 30 to 45 days to get refunds if the ITR form is successfully processed. However, if you have not received your refund despite filing for returns, then here is what you need to know.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) from December 21, 2020, to January 10, 2021, due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, you can still file for returns if you have missed the due date which is known as 'belated return'.

Generally, it takes 30 to 45 days to get refunds if the ITR form is successfully processed. However, if you have not received your refund despite filing for returns, then here is what you need to know:

* Review your ITR form:

You might not have received your refund if there is a mismatch in your ITR form. For this, you would need to review your form correct the details as required.

* Income tax department needs additional information:

Sometimes, the income tax department might need some additional information. Therefore, you should regularly check your emails and messages and respond to the query raised by the tax department as soon as possible.

* ITR request rejected:

Sometimes the income tax department might reject your refund request if it finds a mismatch in your details or finds any document missing. However, if you have provided correct details, then you would need to file a rectification supporting your claim.

* Discrepancy in amounts:

Sometimes, your refunds might get delayed due to a discrepancy in your income or tax amounts. This could happen because of a mismatch in Form 16 and Form 26 AS or due to adjustment under Section 143 (1)(a) or Section 139 (9).

How can I check the status of my refund?

* Visit the I-T department's e-filing portal at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

* Now you would need to log in using your PAN.

* Go to the "View e-Filed Returns/Forms" section and select income tax returns.

* Now, a new page will open on your screen where you can check your ITR status and verify the details.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma