The Union government has recently announced various Income Tax reliefs keeping in mind the difficulties faced by people during the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Union government has recently announced various Income Tax reliefs keeping in mind the difficulties faced by people during the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus in the country. Different measures have been provided to aid the common man including more time to file Tax Deducted At Source (TDS) and income tax relief for Covid-19 treatment. Here are the latest income tax-related updates you wouldn’t want to miss. Take a look!

Latest income tax-related updates



1. The time to file TDS return for the last quarter of the financial year 2020-21 has been extended. Now, taxpayers can file TDS return till July 15.

2. Not only this, the last date of issuance of Form 16 has also been extended till July 31. Earlier, the deadline for the same was July 15.

3. The deadline for linking PAN card with Adhaar is shifted to September 30 after which your PAN card will be inoperative and you may have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 for not linking it on time.

4. Deadline for Vivad se Vishwas scheme is also extended till August 31 and the last date of payment of the amount has been extended to October 31.

5. The tax on ex-gratia payment will be exempted for those who lost a family member due to COVID-19 without any limit. Up to Rs 10 lakh will exempted on such transactions.

6. The date for furnishing Statement of income under Form No. 64D for the previous year 2020-21 can be done till July 15.

7. The deadline for availing the special tax relief on investment in the residential houses has also been extended by more than three months.

8. Further, the date for claiming any exemption under the provisions contained in Section 54 to 54GB of the Act can be completed till September 30.

9. Time limit for passing the assessment order and penalty order has also been extended to September 30.

10. Lastly, the application for ‘‘registration/ provisional registration/ intimation/ approval/ provisional approval of Trusts/ Institutions/ Research Associations etc’’can be submitted till August 31.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha