Income Tax Refund FY 2019-20: This year, the income tax department said that it issued Rs 1.48 lakh crore refunds to over 1.02 crore people till December 14.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The year 2020 was a roller-coaster in many ways due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the government was forced to tweak several rules to make life easy for people. One such rule that was tweaked by the government this year was the process of claiming an income tax refund.

Taxpayers across the country are expected file income tax refund by July 31. However, this year, the income tax department said that it issued Rs 1.48 lakh crore refunds to over 1.02 crore people till December 14.

In a statement, it also said that ITR of Rs 45,264 crore have been issued in 1,00,02,982 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,03,010 crore have been issued in 2,00,854 cases.

While several people across the country have received ITR, there are many who still are waiting for the government to return the refunds. So if you are one of those, then here's how you can check your income tax refund status:

General ITR status can be check in two ways -- on the NSDL website and on the e-filing portal of Income Tax Department.

Here's how to check ITR status on NSDL Website:

Step 1) Visit the NSDL website -- tin.tin.nsdl.com -- to track refund.

Step 2) Now you would need to fill your details like PAN and AY.

Step 3) After submitting the details, click on "Proceed".

Step 4) Your income tax refund status will be displayed on your computer screen. Save it for future reference.

Here's how to check ITR status on the e-filing portal:

Step 1) Log into the e-filing portal of the income tax department.

Step 2) Now select at view returns or forms,

Step 3) Go to 'My Account' tab and select 'Income Tax Returns' and click on submit.

Step 4) Now you would need to click on the acknowledgement number.

Step 5) Your income tax refund status will be displayed on your computer screen. Save it for future reference.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma