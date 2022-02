New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted multiple raids at the premises linked to former National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Chitra Ramkrishna, who had allegedly shared confidential information with a spiritual guru belonging to Himalaya. The raids were conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation against her and others.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan