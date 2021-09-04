New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) has given a refund of Rs 67,401 crore to 23.99 lakh taxpayers during the period from April 1, 2021, to August 30, 2021. According to the direct tax body, the I-T department has issued a refund of Rs 16,373 crore in 22,61,918 cases, whereas the corporate tax department has issued a refund of Rs. 51,029 crore in 1,37,327 cases.



Recently, the last date for filing the Income-tax was extended to September 30 from August 31 due to the difficulties faced by the taxpayers over the e-portal of the Income Tax Department. In usual scenarios, people get their refunds within the 10 days of filing ITR, however, in some cases, they may face delay due to myriad reasons. You can easily check the status of your refund online by visiting the official website of the Income Tax department.



Steps to check the status of IT refund



Step 1: Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department: https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refundstatuslogin.html.



Step 2: Here you have to enter your PAN number and fill in the year for which the refund is pending.



Step 3: After this, you have to enter the captcha code and click on proceed



Step 4: Your refund status will appear over the screen.



Important points to remember while filing ITR



Refund money is directly credited to the taxpayer's account or sent to his address through check or demand draft. Therefore, it should be ensured that while filing ITR, the bank related details are filled correctly, as the refund amount is credited to the registered bank account.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen