New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at several premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei as part of its tax evasion investigation. The IT raids were conducted at the company's premises in Delhi, Gurugram (Haryana) today and Bengaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday. The IT sleuths are looking at the financial documents, account books and company records as part of a tax evasion investigation against the company, its Indian businesses and overseas transactions.

As per a report by news agency PTI, quoting IT officials, some records of Huawei have also been seized in the raids. Meanwhile, the company said its operations in the country were "firmly compliant" with the law.

"We have been informed of the visit of Income Tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel. Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations. We will approach related Government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure," the company said in a statement.

The government has kept Huawei out of trials for 5G services. However, telecom operators have been allowed to source telecom gear from Huawei and ZTE under their old agreements for maintaining their networks but they will need the approval of the government before getting into any new business agreement as per National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector.

The tax department had last year conducted searches against Chinese mobile communication and handset manufacturing companies like Xiaomi and Oppo and their linked persons and claimed to have detected alleged unaccounted income worth over Rs 6,500 crore due to violation of the Indian tax law and regulations.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also conducted searches and frozen assets of Chinese-controlled companies and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) dishing out instant loans through mobile apps in India. The stepped-up action against Chinese backed companies or entities operating in India comes in the backdrop of the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

The IT raids came amid reports that India is mulling to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security". Apps including Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer and Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, and Dual Space Lite will reportedly be banned soon.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan