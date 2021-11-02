New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation will now give an 8.5 percent interest rate on deposits in provident fund accounts for the year 2020-21. The Ministry of finance in a Diwali Bonanza has recently approved the above-metioned interest rates for over six crore beneficiaries of the Employees’ Provident Fund. However, the decision is not implemented yet but it is likely to get implemented soon.

Earlier in October, representatives of the labour ministry had asked the finance ministry to fast track the decision to fix the interest rate at 8.5 percent. Let us tell you that at least 12 per cent of an employee’s basic salary and performance wages is compulsorily deducted as provident fund, while the employer contributes another 12 per cent.

And for an employee, there are four different ways to check their PF balance from the comfort of their home.

Here take a look at how to check PF balance using these methods:

SMS:

UAN registered EPFO members can generate their PF via SMS also. All you have to do is send the SMS to 7738299899 with the text “EPFOHO UAN ENG". ‘ENG’ here denotes the first three letters of your language of preference, in this case, English. If you want to get the SMS in Tamil, you can write ‘TAM’ and this service is available in 10 different languages.

Missed Call Service:

EPFO members can also check their PF balance by giving a missed call to the number 011-22901406. All you have to do is give a call to the mentioned number with your registered contact number.

Umang App:

This is a government App that can be used by employees to view their provident fund balance. In the app click on "Employee Centric Services" followed by the "View Passbook" option. Then, enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) and a one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number. Finally, check your EPF balance.

EPFO Member e-Sewa Portal:

PF balance can also be checked using the EPFO portal run by the government. For this, you will require an activated Universal Account Number. After visiting to epfindia.gov.in, click on the ‘For Employees’ option under the ‘Our Services’ dropdown menu. Then, click on the ‘Member Passbook’ option and provide your UAN number and password to view your passbook.





Posted By: Ashita Singh