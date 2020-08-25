In a major victory against the corporate fraudster Nirav Modi, Punjab National Bank has recovered Rs. 24.33 crore on proceeds of assets sold by the American debtors of Nirav Modi entities

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major victory against the corporate fraudster Nirav Modi, Punjab National Bank has recovered Rs. 24.33 crore on proceeds of assets sold by the American debtors of entities belonging to fugitive businessman. This is the first time the MCA has recovered money from overseas. It is also the first time the MCA has intervened in a foreign case pertaining to an Indian company and recovered money.

The maiden repatriation of $ 3.25 million is an unprecedented achievement of the Government of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs in its fight against corporate fraud in overseas territory. The Ministry also has initiated proceedings for disgorgement of monies from the perpetrators, i.e., the entities promoted and/or controlled by Mr. Nirav Modi/ Mr. Mehul Choksi.

Punjab National Bank Ltd.in 2018 informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India that three companies promoted by Mr. Nirav Modi, namely M/s. Firestar Diamond, Inc., M/s. A. Jaffee, Inc. and M/s. Fantasy, Inc., had filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection in the Southern District of New York, United States of America. PNB requested the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to support and join the bankruptcy proceedings in New York, USA in order to help PNB realize its claims in the debtors’ assets.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha