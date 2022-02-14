New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Tata Sons who acquired Air India a few weeks back, on Monday appointed, IIker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India.

The Air India board met on Monday afternoon to consider the candidature of Ayci, with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a special invitee, and approved his appointment, subject to requisite regulatory approvals, Tata Sons said in a statement.

Mr. IIker Ayci was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines and he was on the board of the company prior to that and the newly appointed MD and CEO of Air India will resume his duties from 1st of April.

#FlyAI : Mr. Ilker Ayci appointed as the CEO & MD of Air India. pic.twitter.com/KhVl0tfUlv — Air India (@airindiain) February 14, 2022

Ayci was born in Istanbul in 1971. He is 1994 alumni of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration, according to the Tata Group statement. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed an International Relations Master’s program at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

On his appointment, Chandrasekaran said, "Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era."

Meanwhile, the Newly appointed MD said, “I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality.”

Tata Group had won the bidding of Air India from the Indian Government and took over it on January 27th, 2022. Nearly after seven decades, Tata and Sons got back the airline back which was founded by JRD Tata.

Posted By: Ashita Singh