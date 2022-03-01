New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) objection, Turkey's Ilker Ayci has declined to be the chief executive of Tata's Air India. Tata Sons, who acquired Air India from the government earlier this year, had appointed Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India on February 14. A spokesperson for India's Tata, which recently took over debt-laden Air India in a USD 2.4 billion equity and debt deal, confirmed the development, without sharing further details.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, quoting a TATA spokesperson, Ilker Ayci has declined to be the chief executive of Tata's Air India. This came days after his appointment led to opposition in the country with RSS questioning the move and asking the government to block his appointment. The RSS cited Ayci's previous political links in Turkey, which has strained relations with India.

Ayci was an advisor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, when the latter was mayor of Istanbul, from 1994 to 1998. He also served the Turkish Airlines as its chairman from 2015 to 2022 and was credited with turning the airline around.

Meanwhile Ayci, as quoted by Reuters, said that in a recent meeting with Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran he declined to take the post after reading about attempts "to colour my appointment with undesirable colours" in some sections of the Indian media.

"As a business leader who has always prioritised professional credo ... I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honorable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative," Ayci said as quoted by Reuters.

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch Friday said the government should not give clearance to the appointment of Ilker Ayci as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India keeping in view national security.

"We feel that government should not give its permission (to Ayci's appointment) keeping in view national security. I think the government is already sensitive to the issue and has taken up the matter very seriously. I don't think the government will approve it," he said as quoted by PTI.

On February 14, Tata Sons announced the appointment of Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India. The statement also added that Ayci's appointment to the new position is subject to the requisite regulatory approvals.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan