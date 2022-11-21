'If You Parade Subordinates Nak*d...': Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal On Layoffs By Elon Musk

TAKING a subtle jibe at Elon Musk who has been receiving criticism for flurry decisions, Shark Tank India judge and the founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal said if you parade subordinates n***d in the town hall, it makes it easy for them to pee on you in public".

Taking his social media handle, Mittal wrote, “As smart as he is, why does Elon Musk fail to understand that if u parade subordinates nak*d in the townhall, it makes it easy for them to pee on you in public.” He further continued and said, “Respect is a 2way street, isn’t it?”.

Meanwhile, responding to Mittal's tweet, one user said Musk is winning his game as everyone is talking about him on the platform. "Do you believe he doesn’t know that? Anything and everything he has done and doing is for a specific purpose..he bought Twitter and he is making whole world talking about it..this is exactly what he wants…he is winning," a user said.

Ever since the world's richest man, Musk took control of Twitter, he has been under fire for multiple decisions such as unexpected layoffs, mass Twitter resignations, and the blue tick controversy. American billionaire has sacked senior executives, laid off employees and given them an ultimatum that either commit to work in an "extremely hardcore" fashion at the company or leave the job which resulted in their resignations referred to as an exodus.

Tesla CEO bought twitter after closing the USD 44 acquisition deal on October 27. Soon after he decided that users on the microblogging site will have to pay USD 8 per month for a blue tick which verifies the user accounts. However, his decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many. Even some advertisers pulled back from the site.

Most recently, Musk permitted former US President Donald Trump to return to Twitter after he had been barred in January 2021 due to turmoil at the US Capitol.

The founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal said there are many ways to create controversies other than firing your own staff.