ICICI Loan Fraud Case: Ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, Husband Deepak Released After HC Terms CBI Arrest 'Illegal'

While granting them bail on Monday, the Bombay High Court observed that their ‘arrest was not in accordance with the law.’(Image Credit: ANI.)

FORMER ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar was on Tuesday released from Byculla Prison in connection with an alleged money laundering case, and her husband Deepak Kochhar was released from Arthur Road Jail.

While granting them bail on Monday, the Bombay High Court observed that their ‘arrest was not in accordance with the law.’

The former CEO and MD of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar and her husband were granted temporary relief by the Bombay High Court, but the court observed that the police should always record their actions in writing, even in cases they decide not to arrest someone.

"It is also incumbent on courts to satisfy themselves that there is due compliance of Sections 41 and 41-A, failing which, the same will ensure the benefit of the person suspected of the offence, entitling the person to be released on bail," the court said.

The order further stated that there has to be a direct connection or live link between the material presented to the officer and how he came to hold the belief. Thus, there must be a rational relationship between the two.

"We may note, that 'reason to believe' must be based on credible material and no decision to arrest can be recorded on fancy or whimsical grounds," the court noted.

"The reason given in the arrest memos to arrest the petitioners, having regard to the facts as stated aforesaid, appears to us, to be casual, mechanical and perfunctory, clearly without application of mind. The ground for the arrest of the petitioners mentioned in the arrest memos is in clear breach of the mandatory provisions of Sections 41 and 41-A and 60-A of Cr.P.C.," read the order.

The order further stated, "We may note, that we have not gone into the other submissions advanced by Mr Desai, learned senior counsel appearing for the petitioner- Chanda Kochhar, in particular, the submission, that as per the mandate, a lady officer was not present at the time of the petitioner-Chanda Kochhar's arrest, given the finding recorded by us hereinabove. For the reasons set out hereinabove, the petitioners are entitled to be released on bail, pending the hearing and final disposal of the aforesaid petitions."

The court observed that the arrest of the Kochhar couple was "not in accordance with the law" and, hence, it was allowing them to be released from judicial custody on a cash bail of Rs 1 lakh each.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which arrested the couple on December 23, last year in the Videocon-ICICI loan scam case, had opposed their release.

The case is related to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875-crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.

The CBI found during its initial investigation that between June 2009 and October 2011, six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore was sanctioned for the Videocon Group and companies associated with it, allegedly in violation of ICICI Bank's established policies.

The agency claimed the loans were declared non-performing assets in 2012, causing a loss worth Rs 1,730 crore to the bank.

(With ANI Inputs.)