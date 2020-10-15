The bank had earlier launch several other services which can be availed through WhatsApp. Now, these new services scale up the total number of banking services provided by ICICI bank to 25.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a first, ICICI bank on Thursday announced several services which their customers can avail through messaging app WhatsApp. Now ICICI bank customers can create fixed deposits (FDs), pay utility bills and access details of trade finance instantly on their WhatsApp.

Corporates and owners of MSMEs can check trade finance related services like customer ID, Import Export (IE) code, limit the availability of all credit facilities availed from the Bank, status of pending inward remittances and history of inward remittances on-the-go.

With this ICICI Bank became the first bank in India to provide these services on WhatsApp. The bank had earlier launch several other services which can be availed through WhatsApp. Now, these new services scale up the total number of banking services provided by ICICI bank to 25.

Here is how to start using WhatsApp Banking service:

- The customer needs to save ICICI bank's verified WhatsApp profile number, 86400 86400, to his/ her contacts and send a 'Hi' on the bank's number from the registered mobile number. The bank will respond with the list of services you can avail.

- From the list of services, type the keyword of the service required. The service is carried out and displayed instantly.

Steps to use the new banking services on WhatsApp:

Create a fixed deposit:

- The service enables customers to create fixed deposit instantly on WhatsApp. Type keyword like <FD>, <Fixed Deposit> and select the FD amount—anything between Rs10,000 to Rs 1 crore-- and the tenure. The system displays interest rates for different tenures and the amount of money on maturity.

Utility bill payments:

- Customers can now pay their utility bills like electricity, cooking gas and postpaid mobile connection through WhatsApp.

- In case of electricity bill, the customer has to provide electricity board and consumer number.

- For paying the bill of postpaid mobile connection, the phone number and the network need to be confirmed by the customer.

- For paying cooking gas bill, the customer has to confirm the gas provider and the customer ID.

- Type keyword like <Pay Bills>, <Electricity>, <Gas>, <Mobile postpaid>

Steps for simple trade finance related banking services:

- Check customer ID & Import Export (IE) Code: Inquire customer ID and import-export code linked to the customer account. Type keyword like <Trade> <Trade services> <Customer ID > <IE Code>

- View credit limit: Check limits of all the credit facilities available with the Bank. Customer can see the limit ID, the total amount of sanction limit, available limit and validity of the credit limit on WhatsApp. Type keyword like <Trade> <Trade services> <Limit Availability>

- View inward remittances pending for settlement: View all the foreign inward remittances received and pending for settlement. Type keyword like <Trade> <Trade services> <Pending for settlement>

- View inward remittances credit history: Get to know about the credits received through inward remittances. Type keyword like <Trade> <Trade services> <Statement>

Posted By: Talib Khan