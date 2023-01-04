ICICI-Videocon Loan Fraud: CBI Seeks Info On 10 More Loans, 4 Sanctioned During Chanda Kochhar's Tenure

CBI officials produce former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar before the CBI court in connection with an alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case, in Mumbai on December 26. (ANI Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has reportedly sought details from ICICI Bank on 10 more loans sanctioned to Videocon group companies. These loans were allegedly issued between 2013 and 2016, the Economic Times quoted people in the know of the developments. Of these, four loans were sanctioned during the tenure of former MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar.

The CBI has been investigating a case of six loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore sanctioned to Videocon between June 2009 and October 2011. During the probe, the agency came across 10 other loans, ET reported citing its sources, who chose to remain anonymous. The loans "run into a few million dollars", one of the persons said.

The central probe agency has sought from the bank information and documents related to the sanctioning and disbursement of these loan. "Investigation is underway into whether there was any instance of quid pro quo while sanctioning these loans," a person said.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to file its reply to Kochhars' plea challenging the legality of their arrest and seeking release from custody. Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar also sought the high court's directions to quash the remand order and CBI's first information report. The matter will be heard in the high court on Friday.

In its request for the accused's remand, the CBI had informed the court last month that six companies in the Videocon group received Rs 1,875 crore term loans from ICICI Bank between June 2009 and October 2011, allowing them to pay back unsecured loans they had taken out from Videocon Industries Limited. It had been claimed that in lieu of these loans, the Kochhars received a Rs 64-crore loan for NuPower Renewables Ltd owned by Deepak Kochhar, and a south Mumbai apartment worth Rs 5.25 crore for Rs 11 lakh in 2016. According to the persons, the CBI is expected to ask ICICI Bank representatives to participate in the investigation and explain the loans that the lender approved.