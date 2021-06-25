The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced Google India MD Sanjay Gupta, as its new chairman for the years 2021-23.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced Sanjay Gupta, Google India Vice President and Managing Director as its chairman for the years 2021-23, news agency PTI reported. Earlier the position was handled by Amazon Senior Vice President and India Country Manager Amit Agarwal.

"Connecting over a billion Indians to the opportunities, the Internet can empower businesses, scale access to education, healthcare and drive financial inclusions in the country," Gupta told PTI upon being named the new chairman.

"As a country, India has made tremendous progress and has proven the ability to deliver towards this vision. At this critical moment, the onus is on all of us to ensure that we make responsible progress towards delivering this vision, respecting everyone's right to privacy, ensuring their safety, and making the Internet a powerful engine for India's economic growth,” he further added.

In addition, the IAMAI has also named Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan as Vice Chairman. He will be taking over the position in place of Dhruv Shringi, Yatra.com co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"IAMAI has long played a positive role in ensuring that India's exciting digital transformation delivers for everyone in the country," Mohan noted.

He further said, "At a time when digital is playing an increasingly important role in peoples'' lives, we are committed to bringing the best of this industry to be an enabling force for good for India."

Harshil Mathur, CEO, and co-founder of Razorpay has been elected as the Treasurer. He will take over the position in place of Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet Ltd.

"India is amongst the fastest growing fintech markets in the world and that the country will be a hub for global fintech innovation even in the aftermath of the global pandemic," said Mathur.

The IAMAI's official website describes it as "is not-for-profit industry body whose mandate is to expand and enhance the online and mobile value-added services sectors. It is dedicated to presenting a unified voice of the businesses it represents to the government, investors, consumers, and other stakeholders."

Posted By: Sugandha Jha