New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The airline industry is one of the worst-hit industries due to the coronavirus pandemic. For months, the airlines grounded their planes resulting in huge losses in their revenues. The pandemic claimed several jobs in the aviation sector. However, now the carriers are gradually trying to hit back to normalcy and are trying every means to boost the industry. Thus, the airline industry have now come up with a massive discount on domestic and international flight tickets to woo the customers. Indigo Airlines and SpiceJet have announced domestic sales with ticket prices as low as Rs 877 on some domestic flights. Whereas, Air Asia has also come up with the Flash sale offer and has extended its deadline till January 22, so what are you waiting for, hurry up and book your flight right now.

If you are planning for a romantic getaway with your loved one and are looking for some reasonable offer, Air Asia has come to your rescue. Under this sale of Air Asia, the ticket from Kochi to Bengaluru can be booked at Rs 1,281, while the ticket from Mumbai to Goa is available at Rs 1,875, and Delhi to Mumbai is going to cost just Rs 2,576. Not only this, but the airline is also offering facilities like additional seats which are going to make air travel safe. Air Asia said in its statement that this service has been implemented on all the flights that are operated by Air Asia. This airline has recently added three new AirBus and it has launched its services in Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar.

On the other hand, both Indigo and SpiceJet have come up with massive offers like 'The Big Fat IndiGo Sale' -- a five-day special domestic sale with the aforementioned low price of tickets, while SpiceJet had a day earlier announced the 'Book Befikar sale', in which it is offering the tickets as low as Rs 899 on some particular routes.

According to Indigo, the tickets purchased in IndiGo's latest sale offer can be availed between April 1 and September 30. Not only this, but it has also made an offer that the additional cashback on HSBC and IndusInd Credit Cards will also be made available during this period.

SpiceJet is also providing its SpiceMax service at flat Rs 799 that included priority services, complimentary meals, and seats with extra legroom.

Taking to Twitter, Indigo announced about the sale and wrote, "We see travel on your cards this year! Grab our most-awaited sale and take-off into the skies! Your lean, clean flying machine is waiting."

However, Indigo has also mentioned that the flight cancellation or changing of flight will cost you an extra amount of Rs 500.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma