New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week made several announcements in order to make the income tax filing easier and end taxpayers' fears of the tax department. PM Modi announced several tax reforms such as Faceless Assessment, Taxpayer Charter and Faceless Appeal system for the honest taxpayers of the country. The prime minister also launched a new income tax platform 'Transparent Taxation, Honoring the Honest'. While the Faceless Assessment and Taxpayer Charter came into effect from Thursday, the Faceless Appeal system will start from September 25. In order to assess the effects of new tax reforms on taxpayers, Jagran spoke to tax & investment expert and Apana Paisa Chief Editor Balwant Jain. Below are the excerpts of our conversation with Jain.

How the concept of faceless Assessment will change our taxation system?

BJ: The concept of faceless assessment was introduced in 2019 as an e-assessment. Now under the faceless assessment is being implemented for all the assessments under the proposed "Transparent Taxation: Honouring the Honest" platform. Under the faceless assessment taxpayer and the tax official will not have any direct human interface. Moreover, the process of selection of cases for scrutiny is also proposed to be automated and the selection will be done -randomly with the help of data analytics and artificial intelligence. The selection of cases and communication is also proposed to be centralised.

This will create an anonymous system where the taxpayer does not know who the tax assessing officer is as the function of assessment will be performed by various units and that too in the form of team and not an individual.

What will be the benefits of faceless assessment for taxpayers?

Since the selection of cases will be randomised and will be automated centrally it will remove the discretionary power of the officer to select some of the cases. Moreover the assessment process is also proposed to be divided into various parts and is proposed to be conducted by different units as a team . Both this will minimise the component of corruption in the system as well as harassment of the tax payers. There may be some technical hitches with implementation for the submission of huge papers online.

What is Taxpayer Charter and why it was needed?

The taxpayer charter is not a new thing. The same has been in existence since prior to 2004. In my opinion, the taxpayer charter is like directive principles contained in our constitution which are not enforceable like fundamental rights.

The taxpayer charter provides the rights and duties of taxpayers in very general terms. In my opinion, the taxpayer charter will not have a significant impact unless the same are made part of the income tax act and made enforceable under the law.

What will be the effects of taxpayer charter on taxpayers?

In my opinion, the new taxpayers' charter is not going to change the life of taxpayers significantly in any way. Unless it is made legally enforceable this will remain only ornamental piece for display. Earlier tax payer’s charters were also followed more in contravention than in compliance.

Will the new reforms in the income tax system will increase taxpayers' base?

In my opinion, this system is in no way going to increase the taxpayer’s base. This is the problem of culture. Since the taxpayers perceive the politicians to be dishonest and also feel that their money is not used fruitfully, the voluntary compliance for tax payment is a daydream until the culture undergoes fundamental changes. This is also about the societal value where tax evasion does not carry any stigma. Society, as a whole, has to undergo changes for the taxpayer base to become reasonable in relation to population.

What more reforms you think needed to improve the taxation system in India?

For tax reforms, the most important thing is simplification of the tax laws. The tax laws have become so complicated over the years that one single section of the income tax Act runs into pages. Even two Chartered Accountants will have different opinions on the reading of the same provision. The bureaucracy is only responsible for making the law so complicated. They will just change the law without assessing the hardship it will cause to the taxpayers in spite of realising that the amendment will not bring in more revenue to the government.

The government needs to make the tax officials also as responsible for their misdeeds and penalise them the way the average taxpayer is penalised and is made to suffer. With the system of faceless assessment the quantum of high pitch assessments will almost be removed as many people will be involved in the assessment and thus putting control on the individual whims and fancies.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma