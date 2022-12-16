How Will Digital Rupee Wallet Work: Explained With Step-By-Step Guide

PILOTS for the e-Rupee, India’s very own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), are underway for both the wholesale and retail segments with eight participating banks. Curiosity about the digital Rupee has never been higher.

But how will the common person use it? Does one need access to banks to transact using it? Will it permeate enough to make it feasible?

Similarities with physical money

Unlike cryptocurrency, which is not sovereign and is decentralised along with its own denomination, the digital Rupee is just a virtual counterpart of the paper money issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It has the same features as physical money: trust, safety and settlement finality.

Do you need a bank account to hold e-Rupee?

In order to participate in the pilot programme – currently restricted to Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar but will soon include Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla as well – you do need a bank account. Of course, as the very idea of a CBDC is to have no intermediaries, this might change later.

How can you load e-Rupee in your wallet? Step-by-step guide

Let us take the case of the State Bank of India (SBI) since it has the largest network as well as the largest customer base.

Log in to the SBI app on your mobile and select the terms and conditions for activating CBDC.

Select the SIM (if it is a dual SIM mobile) linked with the existing bank account.

The app will verify the sim and prompt the user to set up an app PIN for the e-Rupee Wallet.

Enter your name.

You will receive a recovery code which will ensure that the e-Rupee Wallet is secured. Note that this code is important and should be stored safely as it will help you recover your e-Rupee Wallet should such a need arise in future.

You will receive a prompt to set up a six-digit Wallet PIN.

You are nearly there! Your e-Rupee wallet is successfully created.

Now you can select either a Basic Wallet, Aadhar KYC Wallet, or link his/her existing SBI Account with the Wallet for a full KYC Wallet.

The app will fetch details from your existing bank and prompt you to enter the debit/ATM card details (the last six digits of the card and the expiry date) for KYC verification.

Now, your existing SBI account will be successfully linked to the SBI e-Rupee (retail CBDC) Wallet.

You will be redirected to the e-Rupee homepage from where you can send, collect, load or redeem your e-Rupee.

Congratulations, you are set to go! You will find the digital notes in denominations of Rs 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 2,000. You can also load coins to make the payments.

Now, say you want to send Rs 43 to someone. You will first have to select two digital notes bearing the Rs 20 denomination and then e-coins bearing the Rs 2 and Re 1 denominations.

How soon the digital Rupee will roll out will depend on the success of the retail and wholesale pilots. But we can be assured that the onward march of technology, including digital infrastructure, can certainly make money more accessible to those who are unable to access banking facilities.