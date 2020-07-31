With it, healthcare finance is one less thing you need to worry about as you can convert all your medical bills into budget-friendly, No Cost EMIs.

New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: Health insurance is a form of financial coverage that eases the burden of medical expenses. However, this isn’t always the case as there are many medical costs that aren’t covered by health insurance policies. For instance, diagnostic expenses, pre-existing conditions, maternity expenses, hair transplantation, cosmetic/plastic surgeries, dental and eye treatments are often excluded from coverage.

To know more, here’s how you can use the health card to pay bills not covered by health insurance.

Apply online in 4 easy steps

The first step to accessing medical treatment not covered by health insurance is to avail the Digital Health EMI Network Card. Thanks to the fact that it is a fully digital card, you can enjoy instant activation by applying for the health card online. Here are 4 simple steps to follow.

Step 1: Click on ‘Get it now’ on the health card application form

Step 2: Verify your identity by entering your registered mobile number

Step 3: Check your pre-approved offer

Step 4: Pay a one-time joining fee of R.707 and your card gets activated instantly

This procedure is for existing Bajaj Finserv customers. If you aren’t a customer yet, you can easily access No Cost EMI financing at a partner clinic, hospital, medical centre, or pharmacy.

Use the pre-approved amount at partner healthcare centres

Upon activation, you get access to funding up to Rs.4 lakh. This is especially useful when you need medical care for ailments not covered by insurance as Bajaj Finserv has a wide network of over 5,500 partner healthcare centres covering major health problems spread across over 1,000 cities.

You can easily visit partners like Manipal Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals and Columbia Asia Hospitals to avail over 800 treatments and procedures such as:

Oncology treatments

Maternity care

Cardiac surgery

Plastic surgery

Diagnostic care

What’s more, Bajaj Finserv also allows you special deals and discounts on medical services that can be availed at many of these partner healthcare centres. These could take the form of a 20-40% off at a medical/ diagnostic centre or even an instant discount of a specified amount per booking. To know the latest offers, check the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App.

Opt for a comfortable repayment tenor

A key feature of the Digital Health EMI Network Card is that it allows you to split medical bills into No Cost EMIs. You can select a tenor ranging from 3 to 24 months to repay comfortably. This way, you don’t have to worry about high EMIs as you can tailor them to your monthly income.

Fund medical procedures for your family

Bajaj Finserv’s healthcare card also serves as a family card, allowing you to fund treatment for your loved ones as well. This is a feature you may not get with all health insurance packages. Here, you can use the health card for your spouse, parents, children, and siblings as well. This can be immensely helpful in the context of maternity care too.

Using the Digital Health EMI Network Card to pay for medical treatments is a way to reduce the impact such costs can have on your savings. What’s more, paying for healthcare expenses is now one less thing to worry about, as you get access to a sizable amount with no spending restrictions. This feature makes it an incredibly useful solution to opt for, especially in emergencies. Further, you can avail over 800 treatments at over 5,500 partner healthcare centres, spread across 1000+ cities. So, get it now and insure yourself against medical expenses not covered by health insurance.

