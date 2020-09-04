From availing benefits of government schemes to applying for jobs, the Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for every citizen of India. Whether you want to buy grains from government ration shops or avail benefits of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, the Aadhaar card is the first thing you need.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: From availing benefits of government schemes to applying for jobs, the Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for every citizen of India. Whether you want to buy grains from government ration shops or avail benefits of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, the Aadhaar card is the first thing you need. So, it becomes important to keep your Aadhaar card up to date. However, sometimes if one wants to change the details in their Aadhaar card, it becomes difficult to go to the Aadhaar centre to get the card updated. And in times of coronavirus, it is also risky to visit the Aadhaar centres which are mostly crowded.

However, if you want to update your address in the Aadhaar card, you may not even need to visit the centre as it can be done while sitting at your home. Below are the easy steps to update your address in Aadhaar card online.

Easy steps to update address in Aadhaar card online

Log on to the self-service portal of Aadhaar - https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup

Click on 'Proceed to update address' tab

You will be asked to provide your 12-digit Aadhaar number

After Aadhaar number, entre the robot code (CAPTCHA code) and click on 'Send OTP'

Select the option to update the address with valid documents.

Now provide the address you want to update in your Aadhaar, submit the document.

Click submit and the process will be completed.

After completing the process, UIDAI will update your address in the Aadhaar card and send you the updated one on your mailing address within a certain time period. In case you don't have valid address proof, you can also update your Aadhaar card address using a validation letter.

