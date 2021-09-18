Aadhaar is a crucial document for accessing various services like opening a new bank account or filing your income tax return (ITR). It is a unique identity proof that contains demographic and biometric details of an individual.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In recent months the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced several updates and policy changes that require your Aadhaar to be up to date in order to avail of all its facilities and benefits. Any error in the information provided on Aadhaar can lead to obstacles in various office and bank-related works.

In India, Aadhaar is a crucial document for accessing various services like opening a new bank account or filing your income tax return (ITR). It is a unique identity proof that contains demographic and biometric details of an individual. That is why it was important to keep it updated. UIDAI has made the entire verification process of Aadhaar seamless by providing the option of an online application for making changes. Now, you don't have to wait in a long queue amid the COVID-19 pandemic to update your Aadhaar.

Here is a step-by-step guide to verifying your Aadhar card online.

1. Visit the official UIDAI website.

2. Choose the option “Aadhaar services” present at the page.

3. Choose the option “Verify Aadhaar”.

4. Enter your 12 digit unique Aadhaar number in the space provided.

5. Once you’ve entered your Aadhaar number, enter the security code.

6. Choose the option “Submit”.

Meanwhile, the government on Friday (September 17) extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with permanent account number (PAN) till March 31, 2022. In a tweet, the Income Tax Department informed that the last date has been further extended by 6 months on account of the challenges faced by people due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aadhaar was launched in 2010 by the then PM Manmohan Singh and then Congress President Sonia Gandhi. During the launch, Gandhi described the project as a part of Rajiv Gandhi's 'vision', adding that the project was aimed at inclusive growth. The first people to get their Aadhaar cards in the country were 1,000 villagers in a place called Tembhali in Maharashtra. The program was introduced in Karnataka on October 8 with the then CM BS Yeddyurappa being the first to get enrolled for it.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha