New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card is one of the most sought-after and trusted documents in the country today and indispensable to availing several public subsidy and unemployment benefit schemes. Aadhaar is administered by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a statuary authority that, among other functions, enables Aadhaar holders to recover their UID or EID numbers. You can recover these numbers online with a few clicks if you have your mobile number registered with your Aadhaar.

Here is step-by-step guide to recovering your UID or EID numbers

Step1: Visit https://uidai.gov.in. This is the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India

Step 2: Drag the cursor to 'My Aadhaar' on the homepage and select Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID under the Aadhaar Services column

Step 3: You will be asked whether you need to retrieve your EID or UID. Select any one

Step 4: Type in your full name, mobile number, email ID

Step 5: Type in the Captcha shown on the screen and click on 'Send OTP' option.

Step 6: You will receive an OTP on the mobile number you have registered with your Aadhaar card

Step 7: Type in the OTP, click Login, and you will receive your EID or UID number on your registered mobile number.

You can retrieve the EID or UID numbers this way only if you have your mobile number linked with your Aadhaar. If you wish to verify the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar card, follow these easy steps:

Step 1) Visit https://uidai.gov.in

Step 2) Go to the link that reads, "Aadhaar Services".

Step 3) Click on "Verify an Aadhaar No".

Step 4) Enter the captcha code along with your Aadhaar number to proceed.

Step 5) The page will display the last three digits of your mobile number.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja