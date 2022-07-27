How To Book Train Tickets Online Using IRCTC Website Or App

Trains are a vital part of the Indian transportation system. Indian Railways is considered as the fourth largest national railway system in the world by size. Every day trains are carrying passengers from one part of the country to another. Nowadays, reserving train tickets has become comparatively easier with the commencement of online reservations.

Online Train tickets in India are booked with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website or app. Passengers who want to book an online train ticket can either visit the website or download irctc app from Playstore. They will then have to create an id ad password to continue the process further.

Here's How to Book Train Tickets Using IRCTC App or Website

Step 1: Visit the official website of IRCTC at irctc.co.in/mobile or download the IRCTC app.

Step 2: Log in with your existing IRCTC user id and password or newly created credentials.

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Plan My Bookings’ under the section 'Train Ticketing'.

Step 4: Now, select your journey date, train, departure station. Then, click on the ‘Search Trains’ tab.

Step 5: A list of trains will appear on your screen. After deciding on the trains, click on the option ‘Passenger Details’ to add passengers.

Step 6: Click on the option ‘Review Journey Details’ to check and confirm all the booking details that you’ve entered.

Step 7: Lastly, tap on the option ‘Proceed to Pay’ to make payments. You can pay for the tickets using your mobile wallet, debit card, credit card, Paytm, UPI or net banking.

Once the process is completed, IRCTC will share booking confirmation and journey details on the registered mobile number and e-mail address.