New Delhi: Jagran Business Desk: Amidst the ongoing festive season, top e-commerce brands including Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart have brought exciting offers, promo codes, vouchers and Coupons to ease your shopping. Flipkart Big Billion sale was started on October 16 and will conclude on October 22. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is also live now. Also, Myntra Big Fashion Festival was started on October 16 and will conclude on October 22. If you are planning to shop from these websites, take a look at these exciting offers.

Flipkart Big Billion Sale: Biggest festival sale of the e-commerce website Flipkart is live now. Apart from the discounts offered by the brands, customers can get additions offers. Have a look at these amazing deals to grab during this Big Billion Sale.

1. Paytm Cashback: To avail the offer, Login to Flipkart.com (Mobile App/Mobile Site/Website). Add eligible products to the cart. Proceed to checkout. Select the Paytm Wallet option on the Payments Page and complete your transaction using your Paytm wallet balance. Eligible users will receive INR 125 cashback in their Paytm wallet within 24 hours.

2. SBI card: 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit Card and Credit EMI transactions. This offer can be avail up to Rs 1500. Customers can get the offer, on orders of Rs 500 and above.

3. Coupon Code: For availing the offer in the Travel category, the user has to use the coupon code ‘FLYBBD’. The offer is not applicable to all the products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale:

1. Spin The Wheel: Amazon gives its users a chance to win exciting additional offers. You can try your luck with Spin The Wheel. The users have to tap on the wheel, the lucky user will get a chance to win Rs 50 off, Rs 75 off, Bose frames, GoPro Hero, Rs 200 off or iPhone X.

2. HDFC Card: To avail the 10 per cent cashback at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, users can use HDFC Bank Debit Card or Credit Card up to a maximum of Rs.4,500 per card.

3. Amazon Pay: Customers can use their Amazon Pay balance to purchase gift cards during this festive season. You can buy Amazon Pay Gift Card - Wedding Gift Box | Happy Married life, Amazon Pay eGift Card, Amazon Pay Gift Card - Gift Envelope | Orange | Pack of 3, Amazon Pay Gift Card - Best Wishes etc.

Myntra Big Fashion Festival:

1. ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders can get an instant 10 per cent discount in the Festive Bonanza sale at Myntra. This offer can be availed only at a minimum transaction value of Rs 3,000. The customers can get a maximum of Rs 1,000. The offer is valid from 00:00 hours on 14th October till 23:59 hours on October 2020.

2. Invite and Earn: Users can invite friends to Big Fashion Festival and get up to Rs 150 MynCash for every person who visits the site.

3. Coupon code: MYNTRA300 can be used to avail Rs 300 discount on cosmetics and skin-care products. Applicable on- orders above Rs. 1999 (only on first purchase)

