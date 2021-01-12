How to activate UAN? To check PF account, one needs to activate their UAN number, so here we are with the easy steps you need to follow if you have never activated your UAN.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Employees Provident Fund (EPFO) has introduced the UAN (Universal Account Number), it is a 12 digit number that every employer contributing to EPF has. Employees are given the benefit of EPF that saves taxes and adds to long terms savings.

Irrespective of the number of jobs the person changes, the UAN number remains the same throughout life. Employees are aware of the money being added to their PF account, however, they don't know where is the money going and how to access it.

How to find UAN

Employees UAN (Universal Account Number) will usually be displayed on your payslip and if it is not displayed contact your company's finance department to find your UAN.

How to activate UAN

1. Go to the Employees Provident Fund (EPFO) website.

2. Select 'Our Services' and click 'For Employees'.

3. Click on 'Member UAN / Online Services'.

4. Click on 'Activate your UAN'.

5. Enter your details such as UAN, date of birth, mobile number and then click on 'Get authorization pin'.

6. Enter the OTP received on your mobile phone and click 'I Agree'.

7. Finally, click on 'Validate OTP and Activate UAN'.

This will activate your UAN, however, you need to wait for six hours to log into EPFO website to check your balance and after six hours just log into EPFO website and add your details.

Update KYC in EPF

One can update their KYC (Know Your Customer) information by sitting at home through the UAN EPFO website. For this, you will need a UAN (Universal Account Number). Log in to EPFO (Employees Provident Fund) UAN portal upload the documents required to update the KYC online such as Aadhaar number, PAN card number and bank account.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv