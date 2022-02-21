New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Turkish businessman Mehmet Ilker Ayci was appointed by Tata Sons as the new CEO and Managing Director of Air India. Ayci is likely to start his position on or before 1 April 2022, subjected to the detailed background verification by the Union Government. But why Ilker? How did Tata came to zero down on Turkish aviation tycoon?

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekran had casually remarked that ‘Ilker is an aviation industry leader’. He is seen as an individual who can turn around the fortunes of a lossmaking carrier by many and is touted as ‘king of comebacks’ in Turkish media circles.

Ilker Ayci: The man who led Turkish Airlines from a ‘coup’?

In July 2016, Turkey witnessed an unsuccessful coup attempt against President Erdogan. The collateral damage was Turkish Airlines that reportedly lost nearly a quarter of its bookings in a week. Ayci was the chairperson of Turkish Airlines. Under him, in the year of a failed coup when most Turkish businesses faced major losses, country’s flagship carrier expanded by over a billion dollars.

It's this turnaround story, along with his role in the growth and expansion of Turkish Airlines for the nearly seven years that he headed its operations, that is considered to be among the key factors that led to Ayci making to the top job in Air India.

Air India and Tata’s aim to give it consistent leadership

Among the crucial factors that brought Air India to the point where it was a 'sell it or shut it' call for the government was the lack of consistency in the airline's leadership. The national carrier was suffering from bureaucratic appointments in top leadership roles which were short and brief and did not suit airline’s leadership demands.

"One of the problems is that the post of Air India Chairman and Managing Director, which was held by a non-technical bureaucrat, was rotated every few years. In the airline business, a few years is too short a time. The CMD's post would be shorter than the airline's aircraft-delivery schedule and this resulted in myopic decision-making," a former Air India top executive was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

It is this exact short sighted pattern in top leadership roles that Tata intends to stop with Ayci's appointment.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma