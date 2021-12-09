New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Many times we get stuck with office or bank-related work because of our Aadhaar card not being updated. However, there is a limit to the number of times one can make changes in their Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India gives you a specific number of chances to change your name, address, and date of birth. Here's a look at all you need to know about the same.

How many times can you change your name on your Aadhaar card?

According to the UIDAI office memorandum, an Aadhaar cardholder can now update his/her name in the Aadhaar card only twice.

How many times can you update your Date of Birth (DoB) on Aadhaar card?

DoB can be updated only once on the Aadhaar card. In addition to that, the change in DoB will be allowed to the maximum range of plus or minus three years of the date of birth recorded during Aadhaar enrolment.

"If the resident provides documentary evidence of Date of Birth, then the Date of Birth is considered as 'Verified'. When resident declares the DoB without any documentary evidence, then date of birth is considered as 'Declared'," says the Aadhaar website.

How many times can you change your gender on the Aadhaar card?

According to the UIDAI, gender details can be updated only once.

What if you want to make the changes beyond the limit?

If you want to update your name, DoB, or gender in the Aadhaar card beyond the number of times it's officially allowed, it might be done by an alternate process that might require you to visit the UIDAI regional office.

What documents do you need to update Aadhaar card?

1. To change the name, you need proof of identity (POI) documents such as a Voter ID card, passport, driving license.

2. In case of updating address, proof of address documents (POA) documents such as bank statement or passbook, Ration Card, Water bill will be required.

3. No document is needed in case of gender change.

4. If any user wants to change the date of birth, they can submit their birth certificate, passport, PAN card mark sheet of a university to the authorities.

Furthermore, to update Aadhaar Card details online, it must be noted that users need to have a phone number linked to access the website.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha