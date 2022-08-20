How Does Per Annum Interest Work?

One of the best things about investing in a fixed deposit is the high rate of interest per annum as compared to the savings bank account. If you are curious about the interest on a sum of Rs 50,000 fixed deposit, then you must know the monthly interest rate remains from 3 per cent to 6 per cent, depending on the type of bank or NBFC where you have your FD. However, if you invest with Bajaj Finance FDs, then you will get one of the best interest rates in the market, which ranges upto 7.75 per cent.

FD is considered one of the wise investment options not just because of the assured returns but also because of the high-interest rates, which are not offered in a bank's savings account. If you keep your surplus funds in the bank saving account, then you will earn only 2.7 per cent to 5 per cent interest. Hence, it is a better decision to invest your money in an FD or fixed deposit so that you obtain guaranteed interest income irrespective of market conditions and inflation.

Rs 50,000 Fixed Deposit for 5 Years

To know the exact Rs 50,000 fixed deposit for 5 years, you can use an FD calculator. The fixed deposit calculator can calculate the monthly interest on your FD of Rs 50,000. This way, you can plan other investments accordingly.

Let us cite an example to know how to calculate the monthly interest on Rs 50,000 FD for 5 years. If you take Rs 50,000 FD in a non-cumulative type for 5 years where the rate of interest is 5 per cent, you will get Rs 416.67 interest per month. In the quarterly payout, you will get Rs 1,250, and in half-yearly, you get ₹2,500. You will get Rs 5,000 annually.

Fixed Deposit in India

In India, the fixed deposit is offered at attractive rates. The tenure of the FD also determines the interest rate. If the tenure of the FD is higher, the FD interest rates will be higher. So, if you are investing Rs 50,000 FD, then you can earn monthly interest on the amount whether you invest for 1 year or 5 years.

Here is the interest rate to know how much monthly interest you can get on a Rs 50,000 fixed deposit for 5 years in the case of senior as well as non-senior citizens:

Period Non-Senior Citizen FD interest Senior Citizen FD interest Monthly 7.16 per cent 7.39 per cent Quarterly 7.20 per cent 7.44 per cent Half-Yearly 7.27 per cent 7.51 per cent Yearly 7.40 per cent 7.65 per cent 5 Yearly 7.40 per cent 7.65 per cent

If you invest in a Rs 50,000 fixed deposit for 5 years with the Bajaj Finance FD, then Finserv MARKETS offers you the highest interest rate compared to other banks or NBFCs in the market. This generates a better possibility for earning a good monthly income. You can consider investing your money in different tenors starting from 1 year to 5 years. Due to the attractive interest rate and improved monthly or annual income, many clients invest in Bajaj Finance FD. Also, the customer prefers investing with Bajaj Finance due to safety and security reasons.

Bajaj Finance FDs offer interest rates of 7.50 per cent on Bajaj MARKETS, while senior citizens may avail an extra 0.25 per cent. If you want to make the most of your FD investment, you must prefer choosing a tenor of at least 5 years. This will give you the best rate of return. When you invest an amount of Rs 50,000 for 5 years, your fixed deposit interest income will increase exponentially.

