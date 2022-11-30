H&M Layoffs: Low-Cost Fashion Retailer To Cut 1,500 Jobs Worldwide

Mega fashion retailer, H&M on Wednesday announced that they would sack around 1500 of its employees in massive layoffs. The layoffs was announced to reduce costs amid softening demand as consumers cope with a surge in cost of living.

The Swedish company, which employs roughly 155,000 people, had launched a plan to save 2 billion Swedish crowns per year in September.

A restructuring charge of 800 million Swedish crowns ($75.80 million) would be booked in the fourth quarter, H&M said in a statement.

"The cost and efficiency programme that we have initiated involves reviewing our organisation and we are very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this," Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said.

"We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step," she added.

The benefits would start to kick in from the second half of next year, H&M said.

Meanwhile, the fashion retailer H&M was founded in Sweden in 1947. The brand also includes brands like COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, ARKET and Afound. It counts about 4,664 stores in 77 markets and 57 online markets.

This job cut was announced by H&M after several IT sector companies like Twitter, Meta and Google sacked employees in massive layoffs.