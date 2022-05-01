New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Twitter employees on Friday during a town hall meeting, grilled the social media giant's CEO Parag Agrawal on the possible termination of employees once Elon Musk takes over Twitter, as per a report by The Guardian.

The meeting comes after Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a USD 44 billion deal to buy the social media company, repeatedly criticized Twitter’s content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies.

Why did employees grill Agrawal?

In the town hall meeting on Friday, the employees demanded answers from Agrawal as to how the company is planning to handle an "anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk".

"I’m tired of hearing about shareholder value and fiduciary duty. What are your honest thoughts about the very high likelihood that many employees will not have jobs after the deal closes?" one Twitter employee asked Agrawal.

Agrawal answered that Twitter had always cared about its employees and would continue to do so.

"I believe the future Twitter organization will continue to care about its impact on the world and its customers," he said.

“Do we have a strategy in the near-term on how to handle advertisers pulling investment?” another employee asked.

Sarah Personette, Twitter’s chief customer officer, said the company was working to communicate frequently with advertisers and reassure them "the way that we service our customers is not changing".

After the meeting, a Twitter employee told Reuters there was little trust in what executives had to say.

Here's how netizens on Twitter reacted to this whole scenario:

Ex Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal 😂 pic.twitter.com/h625cDd08r — 🇺🇸BellaLovesUSA🍊 (@Bellamari8mazz) April 29, 2022

Parag Agrawal on the phone today:

“Hello, Disney? I’m on my way out the door. Can you help a bro out with a job?”

Disney: “Sorry P-boy, we went woke and broke and we’re not hiring right now. And don’t bother calling Netflix. They’re having the same problem.” — Sean Thornton (@SeanTho98192182) April 25, 2022



Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Musk has reportedly lined up a new CEO to take over from Agrawal. The name of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who had quit in November last year to focus on his financial payments company Block, is doing the rounds as the next CEO.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha