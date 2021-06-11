Have you ever wondered what happens to government IDs, namely Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, PAN Card, Driving License and other official documents after one dies? Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Have you ever wondered what happens to government IDs, namely Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, PAN Card, Driving License and other official documents after one dies? No, then here we are to inform you how important these IDs are even after the death of your family member, for how long you are supposed to keep these and can you surrender these ids and documents to the respective governing institutions.

1. Aadhaar

It serves as an identity and address proof of a person. It is now mandatory to provide a copy of the Aadhaar card in various government places such as scholarship benefits, LPG subsidy, EPF accounts, etc. In a report by Economic Times, Shabnam Shaikh was quoted saying, "Aadhaar, by its nature, is meant to be a unique identification number. Therefore, even after its demise, the number continues to exist. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the body governing Aadhaar, is not yet linked with death registries across states and hence Aadhaar is not automatically updated to reflect demise. Currently, Aadhaar is also not mandatory for registration of death or procuring a death certificate."

2. Pan Card

Just like Aadhaar, Pan Card has also been made mandatory in several government-related works, including the filing of income tax returns (ITR) and bank accounts. Shabnam Shaikh, B. Com and LL.B., Partner, Khaitan & Co says, "Once matters related to the closing of accounts, income tax returns etc. have been adequately taken care of, then the representative or the legal heir can surrender the PAN of the deceased person to the income tax department."

To surrender a PAN card, the legal heir or representative is required to write a letter to AO under whose jurisdiction the PAN is registered. The letter should have the reason for surrendering the card, name, PAN and date of birth of the deceased along with a copy of the death certificate.

3. Voter ID

A report in Economic Times quoted Jajoo explaining how to surrender Voter ID, "A legal heir of the deceased person would be required to visit the local election office. A particular form, i.e., Form no. 7 under the Electoral Rules, has to be filled and submitted along with death certificate for cancellation of a person's name from voters list on account of death."

4. Passport

As per Shaikh, there is no provision of surrendering or cancelling the Passport of the deceased. The passport will on its own become invalid when it will expire. However, it is advised to retain a passport as the deceased's family members might have to use it as proof in unforeseen situations.

5. Driving Licence

So far there is no such provision to either cancel or surrender the Driver's Licence of the deceased. However, it is advised to confirm with the respective state authority as each state has its own curriculum and rules regarding suspension and cancellation. To confirm, one can visit the respective RTO office or state-specific vehicle transferring office.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv