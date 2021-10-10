New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you are wondering whether you will be able to transfer your provident fund from one employer to the other, then the answer is yes. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it easier for an EPF account holder to transfer their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account from an old employer to a new one through an online process.



Earlier, there used to be a lot of hassle as the employees had to physically go to EPFO office to transfer the account. However, with the help of technology, the process has become much easier.



In order to transfer a PF account online, the EPF account holder needs to file forms wherein he or she has to submit the self-attested copy of the online PF transfer request to another employer within 10 days of filing the online form.



The EPF account holder also needs to have documents like Revised Form 13, valid proof of identity (POI) documents like -- Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, Passport to carry the PF transfer process smoothly.



Here’s how to transfer provident fund account online:



Step 1: Visit the official EPFO website -- unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface



Step 2: At the homepage of the website, you have to log in with your UAN and password



Step 3: It will direct you to a new page where there will be a link of 'online services’ -- click on it and log in. Now click on ‘One Member One EPF account (Transfer request)’



Step 4: Now you have to verify personal information and PF account details for the company you are working for right now. Now click on -- Get details.



Step 5: Once clicked, PF account details of earlier employment would appear on the screen



Step 6: Now you have to select either the previous employer or the current employer for attesting forms



Step 7: Click on -- Get OTP option to get an OTP on your UAN registered mobile number



Step 8: Once you receive the OTP -- click on submit

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen