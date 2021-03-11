Now you can check the number of times your Aadhaar cards was used by just sitting at home with these easy steps. Scroll down to know the steps.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Aadhaar card has become one of the most important documents for Indian citizens, as it is required for several private and government works. Also, a citizen can avail several subsidies and schemes by showing their Aadhaar. For unversed, the demographic and biometric information of citizen is recorded in the Aadhaar card issued by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India).

Recently, several banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have made the use of the Aadhaar card mandatory in bank-related works. One can easily transfer money as all the Indian back accounts are linked to his/her Aadhaar card.

However, do you know that we can check the number of times our Aadhaar cards was used by just sitting at home? Yes, you read that right, just by sitting at home, you can easily check how many times you used your Aadhaar card either for money transactions or other works.

Here's how you can check:

Step 1. Visit the official website of UIDAI

Step 2. Click on ‘My Aadhaar’ option

Step 3. A new window will open, then click on ‘Aadhaar Authentication History’

Step 4. Now fill in your Aadhaar credentials and enter submit

Step 5. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

Step 6. Now enter the OTP and enter submit

Step 7. Now two options will flash on your screen ‘Authentication Type’ and ‘data range’ click on either to get the information related to the use of Aadhaar.

Also, for other Aadhaar card issues, such as regarding address or phone number updation, one can dial the toll-free number 1947. On this number, you can easily get the information regarding all your queries related to Aadhaar. Not just this, you can also know the status of your registered complaint on this toll-free number.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv