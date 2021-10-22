New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for an Indian citizen as it is required to avail benefits of different government-oriented schemes. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become important for all people to carry a digital copy of the Aadhaar card as it can be used in any kind of situation, especially while making online transactions.



"eSign is an online electronic signature service that can facilitate an Aadhaar holder to digitally sign a document. An Aadhaar holder can now sign a document after Biometric/One Time Password authentication thus requiring no paper-based application form or documents," said NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited (NSDL e-Gov), a licensed Certifying Authority (CA).



eSign - Features and benefits



One of the best features of e-sign is that it ensures the privacy of Aadhaar cardholders and also enables a person to securely sign the documents irrespective of any place or time. The e-sign gives its users a legally valid signature which is easy to implement.



To make the experience more secure for a user, the keys are immediately destroyed after usage.



Here's how you can do Aadhaar eSign online:



Step 1: Visit the official website -- uidai.gov.in or eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in for verification.



Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the icon of 'Validity Unknown -- right click on that



Step 3: Now, the signature verification status window will appear in front of you



Step 4: Now, you have to search for the signature properties option and click on that



Step 5:Once clicked, an option of 'Show certificate' will appear in front of you -- click on that



Step 6: - Now, you have to click on ‘NIC Sub-CA for NIC 2011, National Informatics Centre’



Step 7: Now tap on the 'trust' tab and click on the option of 'add to trusted identity'



Step 8: Follow the steps which are mentioned further and then click on validate the signature

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen