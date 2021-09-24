New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card has emerged as one of the most important personal identification documents in India and plays an essential part in every Indian's life. Since the document is an identification proof, it helps people in various aspects. However, there is a general belief that it is not possible to download the Aadhaar card without a mobile number. But now the process has become convenient for people who do not have their mobile number registered.

Now people who have not linked their mobile numbers can also download their Aadhaar card by logging in to the UIDAI website. Apart from this, people who do not have a smartphone can also avail themselves the Aadhaar services.

If you are wondering how to download the Aadhaar card without a registered mobile number then, here’s a step-by-step process:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UIDAI -- uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see the option of ‘My Aadhaar’ -- click on it.

Step 3: Under the 'My Aadhaar' option, you will find another option -- 'Order Aadhaar Reprint" -- click on it.

Step 4: Enter your 12th digit Aadhaar number/ Unique Identification Number/ UID/ 16-digit Virtual Identification Number/ VID.

Step 5: Now enter the security code.

Step 6: If your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, then tick the check box of the 'My mobile number is not registered' option.

Step 7: Now enter the mobile number which is not registered.

Step 8: Click on ‘Send OTP.' Users will get the

OTP on the alternative number they entered.

Step 9: Click on the terms and conditions checkbox.

Step 10: Click on the submit button and then complete OTP or TOTP authentication.

Step 11: Now you will land on a page which will show

'Preview Aadhaar letter' for further verification for reprint.

Step 12: After this, select the ‘Make payment’ option

step 13: Once the payment is done successfully, a digital signature will be asked to download the PDF format.

Step 14: Now a Service Request Number will be generated through SMS.

Step 15: Once done, you can easily track the SRN status till the Aadhaar Letter is dispatched.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen