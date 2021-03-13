The balance can be checked on the EPFO portal through the UMANG app, missed call and SMS services. However, most of these require users to activate the UAN number, which can only be done through the official portal.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the retirement fund body, allows customers to check the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) balance using a Universal Account Number (UAN). But if a customer forgets the UAN number then it becomes difficult to check your EPF balance and withdraw money from the account.

The provident fund balance can usually be checked in four different ways. The balance can be checked on the EPFO portal through the UMANG app, missed call and SMS services. However, most of these require users to activate the UAN number, which can only be done through the official portal.

However, if users forget the UAN, they can still check the PF balance by giving a missed call to 011-229014016 from the registered mobile number. In this case, users do not need to give the UAN number. However, they should be registered on the UAN portal and have KYC details in their account. Users who have a UAN number can activate it on the EPFO website by following these steps:

Step 1 - Go to the EPFO website and click on 'Active UAN' at the bottom-right corner of the page.

Step 2 - Enter UAN, name, date of birth, mobile number and captcha. A UAN is an identification number that is mentioned in an employee's monthly salary slip. This is different for each employee enrolled under the EPF scheme.

Step 3 - Verify and submit all the details on the EPFO page.

Step 4: Now, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter OTP and click on 'Valid OTP' and activate UAN.

This will activate the UAN and the password will be sent to the mobile number. However, subscribers can see the PF balance only six hours after activating the UAN.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan