New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: Housing loan interest rates have gotten more affordable this year and the time to seek a home loan couldn’t be more opportune. However, there are some boxes to tick before you make your application. If you’re applying for a home loan, be sure that the quality of your home loan application meets the lender’s expectations to ensure you too are making the most out of their offerings.

All lenders determine the interest rate they can offer you on the basis of how well you measure up against their eligibility criteria. It includes basic checks like income profile, your capacity to keep up with your EMI payment and your CIBIL score – factors that directly impact the likelihood of saving on your total cost of borrowing.

Home loan aspirants should pay heed to these parameters as the more eligible they are, the better the home loan deal becomes.

This offering becomes even more compelling for interested applicants, with an industry-first initiative amongst HFCs of linking the home loan interest rate to the RBI Repo Rate. It allows borrowers to gain directly from rate cuts when the market conditions are favourable. Borrowers will also retain clarity over how their interest rates are determined and what benchmark moves them.

In this article, we look at the factors that impact the home loan interest rate an individual stands to get and what mistakes to avoid.

Reasons Why You May Not Get Lowest Interest Rate on Home Loan

CIBIL Score

The CIBIL score is one of the first things a lender checks when they receive a home loan application as it is an accurate insight into an individual’s credit and repayment history and speaks to their creditworthiness. Logically, the higher your CIBIL Score is, the better are your chances of being approved for a sizeable loan amount with a lower home loan interest rate.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers competitive terms to applicants who hold stellar credit profiles, with their CIBIL Scores touching 725 and above.

If you are planning to apply for a home loan, we recommend that you check your CIBIL Score and employ the means to enhance it, if it is below the lender’s eligibility criteria. This could mean clearing off existing debts and ensuring that your information on the CIBIL website is updated. It not only enhances the quality of your application but also minimises the chances of your application being rejected.

Income Profile

Almost all lenders give their best home loan interest rates to those applicants who can establish a steady source of income, such as salaried and professional individuals. This not only means meeting the lender’s minimum income criteria but also showing a stipulated amount of work experience, to be considered for their low interest rate home loans.

The HFC requires salaried applicants to have a minimum of 3 years of work experience in a public or a private sector firm, or a multinational organisation before they make a home loan application. Professionals must also have a valid Certificate of Practice and at least a 3-year long work tenure in their respective fields to be considered for the home loan.

Applicant's Age

An applicant’s age is another important factor that lenders consider while determining the home loan interest rate that is to be extended to them. Individuals at a later stage of their career, on the other hand, may not enjoy the same benefits and may get offered higher rates. However, applying for a home loan with a co-applicant is a good work-around, and will improve the quality of your application and may lead to favourable lending terms.

Summing Up

If you are planning to apply for a home loan, consider choosing the lender for their customer-centric lending terms, and hassle-free borrowing journey.

