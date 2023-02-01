Health Budget 2023: Increase In ICMR Labs, 157 New Nursing Colleges, Plan To Eliminate Sickle Anemia; Key Highlights

Union Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget in Parliament for Health sector. (Image Credits: Twitter/ANI)

The Union Budget 2023-24 was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. During the budget, the government announced that it will establish 157 new nursing colleges for the health and education sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the number of ICMR labs will also be increased across the country for better healthcare, in addition to new pharma programmes being introduced nationwide.

Take a look at the highlights of Health Budget 2023-24

1. Setting up of 157 new nursing Colleges in collaboration with the157 existing medical colleges established since 2014.

2. A new program will be set up to promote research in the field of medicine.

3. The Centre aims to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047. A plan will be put into place to eradicate the disease.

4. New provisions will be started for innovation in pharma with new programmes being launched.

5. A new course will be launched to provide information for medical devices

6. The number of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) labs will be increased across the country.

7. Private investment will be encouraged in the health sector.

During her address in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared the Union Budget 2023-24 as the first budget of ‘Amrit Kaal’, a term coined by PM Narendra Modi's government to define a brighter future with India completing 75 years of its Independence.

"Our vision for the 'Amrit Kaal' includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector. To achieve this 'jan-bhaagidari' (public participation) through 'sabka saath, sabka prayaas' (efforts by all) is essential," the Finance Minister was quoted as saying.

In addition, Nirmala Sitharaman also highlighted the seven priorities of this year’s Union Budget 2023, "Inclusive development, reaching the last mile, agriculture and investment, unleashing potential, green growth, youth power, and the financial sector."

Notably, Union Budget 2023-24 is the last full budget before the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.