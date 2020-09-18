New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Need more makeup? Here is good news for all the makeup enthusiasts. Nyka has brought some interesting deals and discounted products during its Beauty Bonanza sale. A week-long sale, which has started on September 14, brought all top brands like Lakme, Maybelline New York and Colorbar on board.

The sale has already begun on the official website of Nykaa. This mega-sale will be concluded on September 22. Below are the five best deals that we have hand picked for you.

1. Nykaa’s ‘So Matte’ lipstick range is now available at a 40 per cent discount. You can grab ‘Nykaa So Matte Lipstick - Mauve Manic 46 M’ at Rs 239 only. This shade will give a completely new experience of this range. The cream-based formula of this 'So Matte' lipstick will effortlessly glide on your lips. A gorgeous soft matte finish and long-lasting texture will give you perfect shade in one stroke.

2. Trendy nail enamels are girl’s first preference in the makeup list these days. So, grab a ‘Nykaa Cookie Crumble Nail Enamel Polish - Glazed Lemon 257’ at 20 per cent off on Beauty Bonanza sale. With a special feature at the Nykaa shopping website, you can try your brand new enamel on your hand.

3. ‘Maybelline New York Alice + Olivia Limited Edition Hyper Curl Mascara’ is now available at 50 per cent discount on Nykaa. The two-in-one, volume and curler mascara cost Rs 238 instead of Rs 475, during this week-long sale.

4. Grab Lakme skin-fit foundations at a 40 per cent discount. ‘Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse - Golden Light 04’ is available at Rs 499. This feather-light mousse foundation for a matte finish is now available in 9 diverse shades at Nykaa's mega sale.

5. Explore the entire range of eyeliners available on Nykaa. Well, ‘Colorbar I-Glide Eye Pencil’ could be a perfect choice as it is now available at a 30 per cent discount. Sterling Silver from this exclusive range costs Rs 385 after a discount.

Posted By: Srishti Goel