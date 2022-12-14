HDFC FD Interest Rate Hiked To 7%, Senior Citizens To Get 7.75%

HDFC Bank has announced a hike in the interest rates of Fixed Deposits (FDs). The revised rates are effective from Wednesday, December 14.

This comes in light of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increasing the repo rate for the fifth consecutive time this year. RBI has hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points. As a result, the repo rate increased from 5.90 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

Yesterday, the State Bank of India announced a revision of the interest rate on its FDs on its official website, effective December 13.

New FD Rates

The new FD interest rates are applicable on deposits less than Rs 2 crore.

Here is a full list:

7 to 14 days: 3%

15 to 29 days: 3%

30 to 45 days: 3.50%

46 to 60 days: 4.50%

61 to 89 days: 4.50%

90 days to <= 6 months: 4.50%

6 months 1 day to <= 9 months: 5.75%

9 months 1 day to < 1 year: 6.00%

1 year to < 15 months: 6.50% per cent

15 months to < 18 months: 7.00%

18 months to < 21 months: 7.00%

21 months to 2 years: 7.00%

2 years 1 day to 3 years: 7.00%

3 years 1 day to 5 years: 7.00%

5 years 1 day to 10 years: 7.00%

For senior citizens, the rates are as below:

7 to 14 days: 3.50%

15 to 29 days: 3.50%

30 to 45 days: 4.00%

46 to 60 days: 5.00%

61 to 89 days: 5.00%

90 days to <= 6 months: 5.00%

6 months 1 day to <= 9 months: 6.25%

9 months 1 day to < 1 year: 6.50%

1 year to < 15 months: 7.00%

15 months to < 18 months: 7.50%

18 months to < 21 months: 7.50%

21 months to 2 years: 7.50%

2 years 1 day to 3 years: 7.50%

3 years 1 day to 5 years: 7.50%

5 years 1 day to 10 years: 7.75%

Senior citizens who seek to book an FD amounting to less than Rs 5 crore for a duration of 5 years and one day to 10 years during the special deposit offer running from May 18 to March 31, 2023, will receive an additional premium of 0.25 per cent that is going to be over and above the existing premium of 0.50 per cent, HDFC states in its official website.