New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid the unabated spike in cases of ATM frauds, India’s biggest lender State Bank of India has started a new service for its customers. The information regarding the new service was shared by the bank on its official Twitter handle @TheOfficialSBI.

Under this new facility, every time a customer visits an ATM and checks his balance or requests for mini statement, the bank will alert him by sending an SMS on his registered mobile number, so that the customer can block his card if the transaction is not initiated by him.

The bank has asked its customers to remain cautious and to remain such an SMS alert regarding balance inquiry or mini statement.

“Now every time we receive a request for Balance Enquiry or Mini Statement via ATMs, we will alert our customers by sending an SMS so that they can immediately block their Debit Card if the transaction is not initiated by them,” the bank said in a tweet.

In case the balance inquiry or mini statement request is not initiated by the customer, he/she needs to immedately notify the bank regarding this. "It could be a scammer's attempt to check your bank account for the money. Immediately notify and request your bank to freeze your card," the tweet read.

Earlier, in its bid to safeguard the customers from ATM frauds, the SBI had launched cardless cash withdrawal facility from ATMs.

