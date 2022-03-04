New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you have invested in PPF (Public Provident Fund) scheme you must know that the department of economic affairs under the ministry of finance has issued an Office Memorandum announcing an important update. One must get familiarised with the PPF 2019 rules to avoid any disruption to the returns on their account. Here's all you need to know about PPF and its rule change to continue receiving benefits from the retirement savings scheme offered by the Government of India.

PPF rule 2019

As per the PPF rule 2019, a person cannot have more than one such account in their name. If a person has opened more than one account that his/her account will be closed. Such people will also not be given any interest payment.

What will happen?

The memorandum states that PPF accounts opened in the same name after December 12, 2019, should be closed immediately and no interest should be paid on them.

Citing an example case, the department said “The said account was opened under the PPF Rules, 2019 and therefore, is not eligible for regularization. Accordingly, the account may immediately be closed without any interest payment and the provisions of PPF Rules, 2019 may strictly be complied."

“In case any one of the PPF accounts or all the PPF accounts is/are proposed to be merged or amalgamated is / are opened on or after 12.12.2019, such account(s) shall be closed without any interest payment and no no proposal should be sent to the Postal Directorate for amalgamation of such PPF Accounts,” the circular added.

The department also stated that it will not entertain any requests to merge the accounts therefore, people should not send any such proposal for consideration of merging of PPF accounts, under the laid PPF rules, 2019.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a scheme offered by the government of India which aims to provide secure post-retirement.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha