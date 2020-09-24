U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson has decided to shut its manufacturing and sales operations in India due to sluggish business

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson has decided to shut its manufacturing and sales operations in India due to sluggish business. The announcement comes two months after the premium bike company unveiled a strategy to shift focus back to more profitable motorcycles and core markets such as the United States. The company's move to exit Indian market comes in light of poor sales record and a dented demand outlook impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it now expects total restructuring costs of about $169 million in 2020, and this will also include a workforce reduction of about 70 employees in India, a market where its annual sales volumes account for less than 5% of the company's total, news agency Reuters reported.

In a filing with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission, Harley-Davidson Inc said the action in India will include an associated workforce reduction of approximately 70 employees.

The Company previously disclosed restructuring actions associated with The Rewire that were approved through August 5, 2020. Between August 6, 2020 and September 23, 2020, the Company approved commitments to additional restructuring actions under The Rewire related to optimizing its global dealer network, exiting certain international markets, and discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India, it said.

“As a result of the actions approved from August 6, 2020 through September 23, 2020, the Company expects to incur restructuring expenses of approximately $75 million in 2020, of which approximately 80% are expected to be cash expenditures, including one-time termination benefits of approximately $3 million, non-current asset adjustments of approximately $5 million, and contract termination and other costs of approximately $67 million,” it said in the filing.

(with Reuters inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha