GST Rates Revised: What Will Get Cheaper And What Will Get Costlier From July 18

The 47th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday saw many changes and decided to levy taxes on pre-packed items food items, and dairy and agriculture products.

The changes suggested by the GST Council will come to effect from July 18, 2022.

HERE IS A LIST OF ITEMS THAT WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN GST:

Packaged Food- Food items such as pre-packed and labelled meat (except frozen), fish, paneer, and lassi, will not be exempted from GST after the new recommendations. It means that these items will get costlier and will now attract a 5 per cent tax.

Bank Issuance Of Cheques- An 18 per cent GST will be levied on fees charged by banks for the issue of cheques both in loose or in book form.

Hotel Rooms- Hotel Rooms costing less than Rs 1,000 a day will now charge a GST of 12 per cent. It falls under the exempted category currently.

Solar Water Heater- Solar Water Heater which earlier had a GST of 5 per cent is now increased to 12 per cent.

Hospital Beds- Hotel beds (excluding ICU) that cost more than Rs 5,000 per day per patient shall be taxed 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, GST on products, including printing, writing or drawing ink; knives with cutting blades, paper knives, and pencil sharpeners; LED lamps, drawing and marking out instruments has been raised to 18 per cent.

However, certain items will now cost less as the tax levied on these items earlier has been cut.

ITEMS THAT WILL GET CHEAPER

Good Carriage Rent- Rent of trucks that carries goods and where the cost of fuel is included will now attract a lower 12 per cent rate as against 18 per cent.

Electric Vehicles-Electric vehicles whether or not fitted with a battery pack, are eligible for the concessional GST rate of 5 per cent.

Orthopedic Appliances-Items like fracture appliances, artificial parts of the body, and intraocular lenses will now charge a GST rate of 5 per cent against 12 per cent earlier.

Meanwhile, speaking about the increase in the taxes, Vivek Johri, the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes said that the increase will not affect the consumers much. "Those items where rate have been increased would not have much impact on consumers as most of the items are used in business to business activities," Vivek Johri told news agency ANI

(With Agency Inputs)